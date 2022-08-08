Alison Waters not done with the Commonwealth Games after two silvers in Birmingham
- Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA
Welwyn Garden City's Alison Waters has not ruled out returning to the Commonwealth Games in four years time after having to settle for two silver medals from the 2022 event in Birmingham.
The 38-year-old had reached the final of both the women's and mixed doubles at the NEC but lost both gold medal showdowns to New Zealand opposition.
Waters and Sarah-Jane Perry lost in straight sets to Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy, 11-8 11-8, one day after going down 11-3 11-6 to King and Paul Coll in the mixed final with Adrian Waller.
And she may want to avenge the losses to get on the top step of the podium.
Waters said: ""We were really focused and had a solid game plan [n the women's doubles]. When we did that, it was working really well.
"Unfortunately, they are such a strong pair and they were a little bit better than us.
"I'm really proud of the way we fought and I'm really proud to come away with two silvers.
Most Read
- 1 Updated Simply Red set times for Hatfield Park concert
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 IN PICTURES: Stars come out for Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park
- 4 Jodie Williams defies injury-blighted season to claim Commonwealth bronze
- 5 It's A Kind of Magic as Queen Symphonic's Bohemian Rhapsody rocks Hatfield Park
- 6 Pictures of Paloma Faith and special guest Sam Ryder at Hatfield Park concert
- 7 Sign of the times: The life of Welwyn Garden City signwriter Arthur Brown
- 8 Free music festival Rock at the Castle returns to Hertford Castle with line-ups on three stages
- 9 EastEnders' BBC Elstree home 'must stay as a site for media production’ says Hertsmere council leader
- 10 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
"But I might come back in four years because I want that gold."