Alison Waters not done with the Commonwealth Games after two silvers in Birmingham

England's Sarah-Jane Perry (left) and Alison Waters with their silver medals from the women's doubles in squash at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

Welwyn Garden City's Alison Waters has not ruled out returning to the Commonwealth Games in four years time after having to settle for two silver medals from the 2022 event in Birmingham.

The 38-year-old had reached the final of both the women's and mixed doubles at the NEC but lost both gold medal showdowns to New Zealand opposition.

England's Alison Waters (right) and Adrian Waller with their silver medals after losing the squash mixed doubles gold medal match against New Zealand at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: SIMON MARPER/PA

Waters and Sarah-Jane Perry lost in straight sets to Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy, 11-8 11-8, one day after going down 11-3 11-6 to King and Paul Coll in the mixed final with Adrian Waller.

And she may want to avenge the losses to get on the top step of the podium.

England's Sarah Jane Perry and Alison Waters (left) celebrate during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Waters said: ""We were really focused and had a solid game plan [n the women's doubles]. When we did that, it was working really well.

"Unfortunately, they are such a strong pair and they were a little bit better than us.

"I'm really proud of the way we fought and I'm really proud to come away with two silvers.

"But I might come back in four years because I want that gold."