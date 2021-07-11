Alan Campbell takes two super wins at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club
- Credit: VAL NEWTON
Pursuit racing was the name of the game for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club with Alan Campbell taking the honours with an outright win.
He didn't have it all his own way though. As one of the last boats to start he made his way through all the fleet, finally catching Sheila Stowe close to the finish in both races.
And even after hitting the front he had his moments of worry. The second race saw him hit a windless area of Stanborough Lake moments after taking the lead and it looked as if he would be beaten but fortunately the hooter saved his victory.
David Lambert comfortably moved into third place in both races.
Further back there were mixed fortunes for helms depending on how often they were caught in the pockets of no wind.
Right from the start in both races Alex Shelley and Charles Adams were locked together putting a high premium on good positioning at the marks.
Stronger winds towards the end of each race helped the latter to finish ahead.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows to fly over Hertfordshire following Wembley flypast for Euro 2020 final
- 2 6 films to watch at Welwyn Garden City's Campus West cinema when it reopens
- 3 Five of the best afternoon teas in Hertfordshire
- 4 Developer buys former gasometer site from National Grid
- 5 F9: Filming locations of Vin Diesel's new Fast & Furious 9 movie
- 6 Hatfield drug driver hit with two-year ban and fine
- 7 Mass participation Vitality London 10,000 run set to take place in Hatfield Park
- 8 Post box topper depicts England's hoped-for Euro 2020 win
- 9 Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious 9 cast members talk about their F9: The Fast Saga characters
- 10 Walk-in vaccine slots available in Welwyn Garden City this week