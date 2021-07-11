News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Alan Campbell takes two super wins at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:40 PM July 11, 2021   
Alan Campbell of Welwyn Garden Sailing Club

Alan Campbell of Welwyn Garden Sailing Club finds good wind on his way to win. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Pursuit racing was the name of the game for Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club with Alan Campbell taking the honours with an outright win.

He didn't have it all his own way though. As one of the last boats to start he made his way through all the fleet, finally catching Sheila Stowe close to the finish in both races.

And even after hitting the front he had his moments of worry. The second race saw him hit a windless area of Stanborough Lake moments after taking the lead and it looked as if he would be beaten but fortunately the hooter saved his victory.

David Lambert comfortably moved into third place in both races.

Alex Shelley of Welwyn Garden Sailing Club

Alex Shelley of Welwyn Garden Sailing Club rounds the mark ahead of Charles Adams. - Credit: VAL NEWTON

Further back there were mixed fortunes for helms depending on how often they were caught in the pockets of no wind.

Right from the start in both races Alex Shelley and Charles Adams were locked together putting a high premium on good positioning at the marks.

Stronger winds towards the end of each race helped the latter to finish ahead.

