AFC Dunstable end Welwyn's unbeaten run as play-off race hots up

Ryan Doherty got the only goal for WGC in their defeat to AFC Dunstable. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn Garden City's four month unbeaten run finally came to an end with a loss away to Southern League Division One Central play-off rivals AFC Dunstable.

The Citizens had played 18 games since their last defeat, a 3-0 reverse to Thame United back on November 20, but they couldn't make it 19 as goals from Ryan Frater and BJ Christie, the latter three minutes after Ryan Doherty's equaliser, gave the hosts a 2-1 success.

It drops Nick Ironton's side down to fifth but with one game in hand, that at home to Biggleswade on Tuesday night, while putting AFC back up to third.

The boss was missing a number of regulars for the trip to Creasey Park, Dave Keenleyside and Ben Spaul missing along with the COVID struck Yemi Adelani and injured duo Jesse Walklin (knee) and Lewis Franklin (calf).

U23 player Timi Ajumobi was drafted into the squad with Jordon Watson captaining the side.

Chances were limited in the opening period, Newman Carney blazing over for Dunstable while Matty Campbell-Mhlope did the same for Welwyn.

The opening goal took 30 minutes to arrive and it was one rued by the WGC defence. Charlie Crowley could only get a hand to a corner and when the ball dropped down, Frater back-heeled it over the line.





The keeper did much better shortly after with an outstanding save with his legs blocking a Kieran Hamilton drive and Welwyn did have chances themselves, Watson forcing a fine save out of Jamie Head and Cyrus Babaie landing a header on the roof of the net.

Christie had the first chance of the second half, his shot hitting team-mate Ben Farrell on the line, and Welwyn rubbed more salt into the wound by equalising seven minutes after the break, Doherty heading home a wicked Jon Clements' cross.

But parity was only maintained for three minutes as Christie managed to use his strength to hold off Jon Sexton and strike a low, firm drive into the corner.

Babaie responded by striking an effort from a Jay Rolfe long throw wide but largely WGC were well contained by the big home defence.

In fact, it was the home side who went closest to a further goal, when a late corner was headed onto the crossbar by central defender Sam McClelland.

WGC: Crowley, Doherty, Close, Rolfe, Sexton, Ball (Ajumobi 76), Ironton, Campbell-Mhlope (Dodd 46), Clements, Watson, Babaie (Phillips 84).





