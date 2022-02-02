Public Notices

Notice ID: 11090098

Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015

Notice of Direction with immediate effect made under Article 4(1) of the Order

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has made a Direction under Article 4(1) of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015, as amended (“the General Permitted Development Order”).

The Direction relates to the withdrawing of permitted development rights identified in Class MA, Part 3 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 consisting of a change of use of a building and any land within its curtilage from a use falling within offices (to carry out any operational or administrative functions), to a use falling within Class C3 (dwellinghouses) of that schedule from the date when the Direction comes into force. On the land to which it applies the effect of the Direction is to require a grant of planning permission to be obtained for development of the type to which it applies.

The Article 4 Direction applies to the following Employment Areas

- Welwyn Garden City Employment Area

- Hatfield Business Park (including Bishop Square)

- Beaconsfield Road / Great North Road in Hatfield

- Sopers Road, Cuffley

A copy of the Direction, including a map defining the areas covered, can be viewed on Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s website at www.welhat. gov.uk/a4d or by telephoning 01707 357510.

Representations concerning the Article 4 Direction may be made from 26 January 2022 to 09 March 2022, online, via email to planningprojects@ welhat.gov.uk or by post to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City AL8 6AE. The Council will take into account any representations that are received by 09 March 2022 in deciding whether to confirm the Direction.

The Article 4 Direction comes into force with immediate effect, but will expire unless it has been confirmed by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, within six months of that date.

Christopher Dale (Head of Planning)

On behalf of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Dated: 26 January 2022