TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING ACT 1990

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL
Notice ID: 10989557


The following applications have been submitted to the Council:- 6/2021/2192/VAR Variation of condition 25 (drawing numbers), on planning permission 6/2019/0217/MAJ at Northaw House Coopers Lane Northaw Potters Bar

All applications are available for viewing at the Council Offices or via the Council’s website http://planning.welhat.gov.uk Representation must be made within 21 days of this notice. Representation received will be made public. The Council gives warning pursuant to its powers under section 225 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, that it will remove or obliterate any placard displayed illegally within the administrative boundaries of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Date: 18 August 2021

