News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Unitspark Ltd
Notice ID: 11045031

Unitspark Ltd of 150 Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5JN is applying for a licence to use 150 Great North Road, Hatfield AL9 5JN as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Hatfield Swim Centre

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Hatfield Swim Centre to temporarily close

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Darryl Harding is on trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Drug dealer jailed after £9,000 worth of crack cocaine found in bedroom

Dan Mountney

person
CGI image of the Stonehills redevelopment area in Welwyn Garden City centre, Hertfordshire

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Stonehills road section in Welwyn Garden City temporarily closes

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield no-cycle zone

Police crackdown on illegal cycling in Hatfield town centre

Dan Mountney

person