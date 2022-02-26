News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Two Roads Limited
Notice ID: 11105927

Alltruck plc., trading as Alltruck Distribution of Croft House, Huncote Road, Croft, Leicester LE9 3GT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: to add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at Blenheim House, Blenheim Court, Brownfields, Welwyn Garden City AL7 1AD.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

