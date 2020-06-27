News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Lyndon Thomas Ltd

Published: 11:00 AM June 27, 2020    Updated: 9:12 PM November 3, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operators Licence

Lyndon Thomas trading as Lyndon Thomas Ltd of Bircheld Springs, Rushton Road, Desborough, Northants NN14 2QN, is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 6 goods vehicles and 3 trailers at the operating centre at Woodhatch Farm, Thrapston Road, Ellington, Huntingdon PE28 OAE. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

