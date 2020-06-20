News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
LJP Scaffolding

Published: 11:00 AM June 20, 2020
Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Lee Pedder trading as LJP Scaffolding of 51 Quakers Lane, Potters Bar, EN6 1RH is applying for a licence to use Stilegwte Stud Ltd, Stilegwte Blanche Lane, South Mimms, EN6 3LF as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

