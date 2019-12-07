News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Texo Scaffolding And Construction Limited

Published: 11:59 PM December 7, 2019    Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Texo Scaffolding And Construction Limited of Texo House, Beckingham Business Park, Tolleshunt Major CM9 8LZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Stile Gates, Blanche Lane, South Mimms, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire EN6 3LF Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

