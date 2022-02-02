News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Prime Grass Ltd
Notice ID: 11090065

Stuart Maguire trading as Prime Grass Ltd of 4 Holly Road, Woolmer Green, SG3 6LL is applying for a licence to use The Old Smithy, 25a Ayot Green, Welwyn AL6 9BA as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

