LICENSING ACT 2003

Pitstop21
Notice ID: 10910021

LICENSING ACT 2003 ADVERTISMENT FOR A PREMISES LICENCE TO BE GRANTED

Notice is given that: Mr Mertcan Ozcan of Pitstop21, St Albans Road, South Mimms, Hertfordshire, EN6 3PN has Applied to The Licensing Section for a Premises Licence to Allow The Following Licensable Activities: Sale of Alcohol (off only): Monday - Sunday 08:00 to 23:00 Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday: 07:00 to 23:00 Dated: 30 March 2021

Anyone wishing to oppose this application must give notice in writing to: The Licensing Officer, Hertsmere Borough Council, Civic Offices, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, Herts. WD6 1WA or by email: licensing.services@hertsmere.gov.uk

 – Within 28 Days of The Date of This Notice, Specifying the grounds of opposition.

Records of the application may be inspected by appointment only and are kept by the licensing officer at the address above.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application. To do so could result in prosecution and a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale. 
 

