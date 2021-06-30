Public Notices

Notice ID: 10958468

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL

APPLICATIONS FOR: - Premises Licence; Club Premises Certificate; Provisional Statement Premises Licence; Premises Licence Variation and Club Premises Certificate Variation

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The above Order was made on 23 JUNE 2021.

Notice is Given that we MRS CAROL-ANNE BRUNT has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: -

APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENSE: SOPERS HOUSE, SOPERS ROAD, MEDIA HOUSE, CUFFLEY, EN6 4RY

A statement of the relevant licensable activities or qualifying club activities proposed:

SALE OF ALCOHOL ON AND OFF THE PREMISES – RECORDED MUSIC AND LIVE MUSIC

In the case of the application for a Provisional Statement (notice of intended alterations, extension or building works) that after issue of a Provisional Statement representations are restricted.

Proposals to Vary licences, to include details of (Dancing, Live Music, Recorded Music, Indoor, Outdoor, Hours of use, Alcohol Sections 34 & 84). Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 20 JULY 2021.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website – www.welhat.gov.uk IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.