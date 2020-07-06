Published: 12:12 PM July 6, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR NEW PREMISES LICENCE UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003

Applicant: Live Nation (Music) UK Ltd

Premises: Live at the Drive In, Event Site, Colesdale Farm, Northaw Road West, Northaw, Hertfordshire EN6 4QZ.

The application is to permit the following licensable activities:

Performance of plays; live and recorded music; dance performance and activities of a similar description to live and recorded music or dance performance from 11.00 to 22.30 each day;

Film exhibitions from 11.00 to 01.00 Monday to Saturday and 11.00 to 00.00 on Sundays;

The sale and supply of alcohol from 11.00 to 00.30 Monday to Saturday and 11.00 to 23.30 on Sundays;

Late night refreshment from 23.00 to 01.00 Monday to Saturday and 23.00 to 00.00 on Sundays.

The licence if granted will be limited to a period of 8 weeks in total in any calendar year during the period from June to October.

Any representations about this application by any person should be made in writing to the Licensing Department, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL8 6AE or by email to licensing@welhat.gov.uk and must be received no later than 27 July 2020 and state clearly the grounds on which they are relevant to the Licensing Act 2003.

The application may be viewed in the Register held at the Council offices during normal office hours on appointment by contacting the Licensing Team on 01707 357925.

It is an offence, under section 158 Licensing Act 2003, to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application. Any person making a false statement may be liable on summary conviction to a fine of any amount. PBC Licensing Solicitors, Agents for the Applicant.