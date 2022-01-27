News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Little Heath Football Club
Notice ID: 11088644

LICENSING ACT 2003

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Application has been made by Little Heath Football Club to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Club Premises Certificate at the Burns Pavillion, Bushwood Close, Welham Green, Hatfield, AL9 7YZ.

The application is to permit music and the sale of alcohol between 12:00-22:30 each day.

Full details of the application can be viewed at the office of the licensing authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE. A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the Licensing authority at any time up to and including 22nd February 2022 (www. welhat.gov.uk). It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a statement in connection with a Licence Application. The maximum fine on this conviction is unlimited.

