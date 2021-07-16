News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Lightning Packaging Supplies
Notice ID: 10965979

Bunzl Health and Retail Supplies Ltd trading as Lightning Packaging Supplies of Frobisher Way, Hatfield Business Park, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, al10 9TY, is applying for a licence to use Lightning Packaging Supplies, Frobisher Way, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9TY, as an operating centre for 12 goods vehicles and 0 trailers, and to use Units 33- 37 The IO Centre, Hearle Way, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL10 9EW as an operating centre for 8 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners and occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centres who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide To Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

