LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice ID: 10951510

Dated 09 June 2021 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date 07 July 2021 (28 days later)

Notice is Given that Cengiz DOLDUR has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an Application for a Premises Licence.

Postal Address of Premises: Cuffley Café, located at 3 Maynard Place, Cuffley, Potters Bar EN6 4JA.

A statement of the relevant licensable activities proposed:

Sale of Alcohol (on & off): 11:00 to 23:00, Monday-Sunday.

Opening Hours: 07:00 to 23:00, Monday-Sunday.

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice.

The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website – www.welhat.gov.uk

IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.

