Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

KLT Utilities Ltd
Notice ID: 11078002

Robert Taylor trading as KLT Utilities Ltd of J. Sherriff Farming, Cromer Hyde Farm, Green Lanes, Lemsford, Welwyn Garden City AL8 7XD is applying for a licence to use J. Sherriff Farming, Cromer Hyde Farm, Green Lanes, Lemsford, Welwyn Garden City AL8 7XD as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

