Notice of application for a Premises Licence; Late Night Refreshment license

Notice ID: 11026621

Dated 13th October 2021 the day after the day the application has been given to the Licensing Authority, and the End Date 09th November 2021 (28 days later) Notice is Given that we Moe’s Peri Peri Grill Has applied to the licensing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to Grant an: Application for a Premises Licence. Postal Address of Premises/Club: 10 Parkhouse Court , Hatfield, AL10 9RQ

A statement of the relevant licensable activities or qualifying club activities proposed Late Night Refreshment license Mon-Sun- 11am-11pm (dine-in) 11pm-12.00am (collection only) 12.00am-04.00am (deliveries only)

In the case of the application for a Provisional Statement (notice of intended alterations, extension or building works) that after issue of a Provisional Statement representations are restricted. No other changes are applied for other than those listed above

Responsible authorities or any other persons may make representations on this application in writing to Licensing, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE, within 28 days of the date of this notice. The application can be viewed at the above offices during office hours 09.00 hrs and 16:30 hrs Monday to Friday, with 24 hours notice, or at the Council’s website – www.welhat.gov.uk IT IS AN OFFENCE knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application for which you may be liable to an unlimited fine on summary conviction.