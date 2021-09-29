News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

J A Rattigan & Son Ltd
Notice ID: 11011934

J A Rattigan & Son Ltd of 18 Silver Street Enfiled, Middlesex, EN1 3EG is applying for a licence to use 2 Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL7 1JA as an operating centre for 30 goods vehicles and 3 trailers. 


Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.


