Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Highways (UK) Ltd
Notice ID: 10893870

Highways (UK) Ltd and its subsidiary Diverted Traffic Management Ltd both of 3 Martin Field Welwyn Garden City, HERTS, AL7 1HG are applying for a licence to use of 3 Martin Field Welwyn Garden City, HERTS, AL7 1HG as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

