Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Atlas Distribution Services Ltd trading as Atlas of London of 19 Belgrania Close, Barnet Close, Barnet, Herts EN5 5XA is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Unit H, City Park, Swiftfield Welwyn Garden City Herts AL7 1GN.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.
Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.
