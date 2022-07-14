News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

GLOBAL RAIL CONSTRUCTION LTD
Notice ID: 11175562

GLOBAL RAIL CONSTRUCTION LTD of Unit 20, The I 0 Centre, Hearle Way, Hatfield, AL10 9EW is applying to change an existing licence as follows 


To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Global Rail Construction Ltd, Hatfield Laydown Area, Beaconsfield Close, Hatfield, ALIO 8YG


Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office. 

