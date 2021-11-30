Public Notices

Notice ID: 11051802

Town and Country Planning

(Development Management Procedure) (England)

Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Salisbury Square, Old Hatfield, Hertfordshire, AL9 5AD.

Take notice that an application is being made by Gascoyne Estates

For planning permission and for relevant demolition of an unlisted building in a conservation area for the Regeneration of Salisbury Square; demolition of existing shopping parade building with 7 maisonettes above including retaining wall structures; alteration to existing and construction of new parking areas; layout of public spaces; erection of new building containing 3 flats, 11 offices and 1 retail unit (Use Class E – Commercial, Business and Service); erection of terrace of 5 houses with parking and footways; Foul and surface water drainage and all ancillary works.

Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL8 6AE.

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Signed: Carter Jonas

Dated: 1 December 2021.