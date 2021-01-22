Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10868258

Easymix Concrete Limited of 47/49 Burrowfields Industrial Estate, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL7 4SS is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 1 trailer at the operating centre at 47/49 Burrowfields Industrial Estate, Welwyn Garden City, Herts, AL7 4SS.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.