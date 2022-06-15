News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

DVB TYRE RECYCLING LTD
Notice ID: 11162134

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence DVB TYRE RECYCLING LTD of The Yard Facility, East Burrowfield, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL74TB is applying to change an existing licence as follows : To keep 1 extra goods vehicle at the operating centre at East Burrowfield, Welwyn Garden City, AL74TB. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings ) near the operating centre who believe that their use and enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 368 Harehills lane, Leeds, LS96NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioners office. 
 

