News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

DHL SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED
Notice ID: 11149869

DHL SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED Of 3 Lumsdale Road, Cobra Court, Stretford, M32 0UT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 20 goods vehicles and 40 trailers at the operating centre at Travellers Lane, Welham Green, Hatfield, AL10 8XF.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Robert Robinson of WGC.

Remembering WGC stalwart Robert Robinson

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Which chip shop gets your vote?

VOTE: Which is your favourite chip shop in all of Hertfordshire?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Three tumbler glasses being cheered.

Food and Drink

7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Prospect Place property is offered on a part furnished basis.

Hot Properties

Rent this Welwyn townhouse with River Mimram views for £2,400pcm

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon