Published: 3:25 PM June 25, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

Application has been made by Delicious Deli Ltd to the Licensing Authority of Welwyn Hatfield District Council for a Premises Licence for Delicious Delicatessen, 1 Maynard Place, Cuffley, EN6 4JA, The application is to permit sale and consumption of alcohol inside and outside of the premises between 8:00 and 22:00 each day.

LICENSING ACT 2003

Full Details of the Application can be viewed at the office of the Licensing Authority at Welwyn Hatfield District Council, Council Offices, The Campus, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, AL8 6AE. A responsible authority or any other person can make written representations to the Licensing Authority at any time up to and including 21 July 2020 (www.helhat.gov.uk) It is an offence for anyone knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with a Licence Application. The maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.