Public Notices

Notice ID: 10981430

Proposed Development at the rear of 2 Theobald's Road, EN6 4HQ. Take notice that application is being made by David Levins for a new 3 bed dwelling. Any owner of the rear access lane leading from Theobald's Road who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council planning department within 21 days of the date of this notice.