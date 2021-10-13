News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

C&S Grab Services Ltd
Notice ID: 11019158

Mr. Shkelqim Sokoli trading as C&S Grab Services Ltd of 117 Pembroke Avenue, Enfield EN1 4EZ is applying for a licence to use Beacon House, Beacon Service Area, St. Albans Road, South Mimms, Herts EN6 3NE as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

