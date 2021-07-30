News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

British Premium Meats Ltd
Notice ID: 10976083

Robert John Hutchinson & Partners trading as British Premium Meats Ltd. of 32 Hyde Way, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3UQ is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at British Premium Meats Ltd., 32 Hyde Way, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3UQ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

