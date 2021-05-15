News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Public Notices

HATFIELD AERODROME PUBLIC CONSULTATION

Brett Aggregates
Notice ID: 10930905

Revised Quarry Proposal Brett Aggregates is making a revised proposal for a quarry at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, including phased restoration to create a country park with public access and enhanced biodiversity.

The redevelopment and regeneration of Hatfield will require a local source of sand and gravel. The potential for the former Hatfield Aerodrome to play its part in meeting that need has long been recognised and the site has been identified in Hertfordshire Minerals Local Plan since 2007.

We propose to submit our new planning application in the summer of 2021. Please visit our website for more information and to contact us with your comments and questions

www.hatfieldaerodromequarry.co.uk 
 

Most Read

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City

Proposal to turn B&Q into 151 flats

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hatfield Asda gas leak

Supermarket evacuated following ‘strong smell of gas’

Dan Mountney

person
Dame Alice Owens racism protest

School responds as students protest racist incidents

Dan Mountney

person
Police are appealing for witnesses or information after a windscreen was smashed in Hatfield. Pictur

Six men charged with series of keyless vehicle thefts across Herts

Dan Mountney

person