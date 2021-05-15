HATFIELD AERODROME PUBLIC CONSULTATION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10930905

Revised Quarry Proposal Brett Aggregates is making a revised proposal for a quarry at the former Hatfield Aerodrome site, including phased restoration to create a country park with public access and enhanced biodiversity.

The redevelopment and regeneration of Hatfield will require a local source of sand and gravel. The potential for the former Hatfield Aerodrome to play its part in meeting that need has long been recognised and the site has been identified in Hertfordshire Minerals Local Plan since 2007.

We propose to submit our new planning application in the summer of 2021. Please visit our website for more information and to contact us with your comments and questions

www.hatfieldaerodromequarry.co.uk

