Zizzi’s confirmed to not be reopening in Welwyn Garden City after site listed for sale

PUBLISHED: 10:49 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 19 November 2020

The Zizzi's site in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Maps.

The site of Zizzi’s in Welwyn Garden City has been listed for sale online.

Zizzi’s closed earlier in the year but did not respond to this paper’s request to confirm if it had plans to reopen.

The listing on BraiserFreeth.com says it will cost £950,000 for the long lease, or alternatively a rental of £75,000 per annum.

The site is described as a corner position with frontages to Howardsgate and Parkway.

The property is available by way of a lease for over 990 years at a peppercorn or alternatively a lease upon terms to be agreed.

