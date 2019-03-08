Zeppelin play area coming to Potters Bar park

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A zeppelin play area, marking the airship shot down in 1916, is coming to a Potters Bar park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

On October 1, 1916, the Luftschiffe 31 airship, known as 'the baby killer', fell over Oakmere Park after it was shot down by 2nd Lt Wulstan Joseph Tempest.

Lt Tempest flew a small royal BE-2c plane to take down the Zeppelin carrying 19 German soldiers.

The Zeppelin then crashed into an oak tree to the east of the park and all the German crew were killed. To honour the memory of Lt Tempest, who died in 1966, Tempest Avenue and Wulstan Park, which border Oakmere Park, were named after him.

Work will start on the zeppelin play area this month, 103 years on from the crash.

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

It will contain a 'super zeppelin tower slide', which will stand over six metres tall, and form the focal point for the new play area. With its strong yellow hue, spinning finial propeller and interactive cog panels it aims to represent elements of an airship.

You may also want to watch:

A new high pyramid net climber will also become part of the new play area - aimed at helping ages five and up develop their coordination and strength.

A new roll runner, the first in the borough, a double zip wire, swings and additional climbing apparatus will also form part of the children's area.

Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hertsmere borough councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: "Oakmere Park is a popular park with both local residents and visitors alike.

"These improvements will create an exciting new play space for young people, helping to create a park that is a great place for families with children of all ages to get outside and have fun without having to spend anything.

"The new play space will provide interesting equipment and an exciting environment, whilst being inclusive for all abilities, to encourage physical and social play."

There is already a play area, suitable for children eight and up, but this will be the first aimed at younger children.

"These improvements are in addition to the interactive football sports court and rope swing installed for older children in 2018," Cllr Quilty explained.

Work will officially begin on Monday (October 7) with expected completion the first week on November.