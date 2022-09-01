New book reveals ‘frightening’ true story of woman who fled World War Two

Sara Rowell with her new book, 'Yvonne, Child of the Somme'. - Credit: Sara Rowell

A new book is revealing the ‘frightening’ true story of how a French woman endured the horrors of the First World War and fled the Second World War for a new life in Welwyn Garden City.

Written by Sara Rowell following three years of research, ‘Yvonne, Child of the Somme’ looks at the life of Yvonne Mille and her escape to the UK at the beginning of the Second World War.

Yvonne was born into poverty in Paris in 1901, but at just three years old, she was taken into foster care in the Somme region of France after her mother disappeared.

Yvonne Mille's story has been revealed after three years of research by author Sara Rowell. - Credit: Sara Rowell

It was here that she endured the turmoil of the First World War, leaving home to work as a maid in the Abbeville, a town home to a military hospital that would treat many of the soldiers injured during the Battle of the Somme.

“Yvonne was one of thousands of children who shared a similar fate,” said Sara.

“They endured a precarious, lonely and at times frightening existence, made much worse by the war.

“Their experiences affected them deeply and most were too ashamed ever to reveal their past. Their stories have seldom, if ever been told.”

After the war, Yvonne married Albert Bagley, a former British soldier from London who had returned to northern France.

Yvonne grew up in the Somme region in the early 1900s. - Credit: Sara Rowell

In 1939, with the outbreak of the Second World War and the threat of a German invasion growing, the couple and their children left their home in Lille, fleeing to England.

With help from Albert’s sister, Catherine, who worked for the local council, they found a house in Athelstan Walk, Welwyn Garden City, and it would be their home for more than 40 years.

Had they stayed, Albert would have been among the first people to be sent to the concentration camps, with Sara revealing: “They were lucky to get away to England when they did. Had they stayed, the family would have faced real peril.

“Few people are aware that British nationals were the first civilians rounded up by the Nazis in occupied France and sent to concentration camps. It began in July 1940. They came for the men and older boys first, followed by their French wives and children.”

In the relative safety of Welwyn Garden City and too old for active service, Albert soon found work, initially at Murphy Radio – a company that produced radio sets during the war – at their factory in Broadwater Road.

Despite spending more than 40 years in Welwyn Garden City, Yvonne longed to return to her beloved France, with Sara continuing: “The Second World War cast its shadow over the family’s early years in Welwyn Garden City.

“There was certainly much to celebrate when it was finally over. Among the 50 photos I have included in the book is one showing the VE Day street party in Athelstan Walk.

“Yvonne hoped the move to England was temporary and longed to return to France, perhaps the reason why, in over 40 years, she never spoke English.

“She finally got her wish, spending her final years there, after Albert died in 1985.”

The VE Day street party in Athelstan Walk. - Credit: Sara Rowell

The true story of Yvonne’s tumultuous life was finally revealed after her granddaughter, Jan Bagley, became curious about her early life, having been shown keepsakes from the First World War during her childhood.

A chance conversation with Sara would help her discover what really happened, with Jan saying: “I called my grandparents by the French Grand-mère and Grand-père, although my grandfather was British.

“I remember visiting their home in Athelstan Walk as child. Grand-père used to show me his First World War uniform jacket, which was torn at the shoulder from when he was wounded in action.

“Grand-mère only spoke French to me, which I didn’t understand. No one in the family seemed to know anything about her early life and in recent years I began to wonder about her beginnings.

“I never imagined that a chance conversation with Sara five years ago would lead to me finding out so much.

“Knowing that so many other children living in northern France at that time shared the same hardships and difficulties is very moving.”

“The seed for my book was Jan’s curiosity about her grandmother’s early life,” added Sara.

“She has fond memories of visiting her grandparents in Welwyn Garden City but always sensed there was some mystery in the background.

“As I’m a regular visitor to France, she asked me to help. I was able to search archive records in Paris and the Somme region. As soon as I began to uncover the truth, I was hooked, and the story that emerged is extraordinary.”