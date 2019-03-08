Advanced search

MP on Welwyn Hatfield youth councillors: 'I may have seen politicians of the future'

PUBLISHED: 15:05 27 July 2019

The youth councillors were given a tour around Westminster.

A new generation of would-be politicians came face to face with Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps last week.

Welwyn Hatfield Youth Council travelled to Westminster for a hard-hitting Q&A session with the new transport secretary and a tour around the Houses of Parliament.

The five youth councillors questioned the MP on diverse topics such as support for the LGBTQI+ community, knife crime and Brexit.

The youth council's vice-chair, 15-year-old Laura Wells - who studies at Stanborough School - said: "When we met Grant Shapps, our local MP, he made us feel very welcome.

"Not only did he give us interesting answers, he also asked us for our opinion as well!

"The trip really opened our minds to future careers."

MP Shapps said of the visit: "I always enjoy meeting the Welwyn Hatfield youth councillors and it's always great to see some new young faces who are keen to put their questions forward.

"We had a really interesting discussion on some diverse topics which they clearly feel passionate about.

"I think their work in raising awareness of the struggles of local young carers and the push for equality in society shows their commitment to helping others and making a difference. I think I may have seen some politicians of the future."

