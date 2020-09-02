‘Fantastic’ Welwyn Hatfield summer events turn out around 1,000

Welwyn Hatfield'’s BIG Summer 2020 took place throughout August. Picture: WHBC/ Kevin Lines Kevin Lines Photography

Around 1,000 young people took part in activities across the borough as Welwyn Hatfield’s BIG Summer 2020 showed you could have fun while staying safe and following coronavirus guidelines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Hatfield'’s BIG Summer 2020 took place throughout August. Picture: WHBC/ Kevin Lines Welwyn Hatfield'’s BIG Summer 2020 took place throughout August. Picture: WHBC/ Kevin Lines

Running throughout August, this year’s BIG Summer made the most of the borough’s parks, open spaces and town centres with a range of fun outdoor activities for all ages encompassing sport, art and picnics!

One happy parent described the events as “fantastic!” and said “It’s brilliant having a free event for the kids”.

Highlights included the Big Picnic, Xplorer, Graffiti Art sessions, Fast Traxx bike pump track, basketball and turning White Lion Square into a mini golf course.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: “After the months of lockdown earlier this year, I’m really pleased so many of our young people were able to take part in our BIG Summer activities and have some fun.

Welwyn Hatfield'’s BIG Summer 2020 took place throughout August. Picture: WHBC/ Kevin Lines Welwyn Hatfield'’s BIG Summer 2020 took place throughout August. Picture: WHBC/ Kevin Lines

“Hosting BIG Summer this year was always going to be a BIG challenge. But it’s testament to the hard work and innovation of council officers and the clubs and organisations who have worked with us to put on activities, that this has been able to take place.

“I’d like to thank our partners and the council’s community partnerships team for putting on such fantastic events, and also everyone who attended an activity and helped to make BIG Summer such a success again.”

Alec, age 12, was one of many local youngsters to enjoy the free BIG summer activities, taking part in a basketball session hosted by A-Z Basketball at Moneyhole Playing Fields.

He said: “It was a really enjoyable experience. It was good for all abilities and I learnt so much. It was really fun.”