Young man dies in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:20 17 December 2018

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied

A young man was pronounced dead at an address in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene this morning.

A Herts Police spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police received a call at 2.31am this morning to reports that a man had become unwell at an address in Aviation Avenue.

“Officers attended, along with the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service.

“Sadly, the man, in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

