Young man dies in Hatfield

Police and firefighters attended Aviation Avenue in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Supplied Archant

A young man was pronounced dead at an address in Hatfield in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services attended the scene this morning.

A Herts Police spokesman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police received a call at 2.31am this morning to reports that a man had become unwell at an address in Aviation Avenue.

“Officers attended, along with the ambulance service and the fire and rescue service.

“Sadly, the man, in his twenties, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.