Tommy, 10, whips up a feast to win Young Chef title

Welwyn Hatfield Young Chef finalists with judge Chef Harry Lomas and John and Coral Walton, former presidents of Rotary Club of Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: The Food Teacher

A Woolmer Green pupil has wowed judges with his cookery skills to land the title of Welwyn Hatfield Young Chef of 2022.

Tommy Blackman, 10, from St Michael's Woolmer Green VA C of E School was the overall winner in the annual competition, hosted by The Food Teacher, a Herts-based organisation which aims to improve long-term health by educating children about food and nutrition.

Teachers delivered the Young Chef Award across five schools in Welwyn Hatfield over the course of the academic year with over 150 children completing for the award. Four schools then sent a finalist to recreate their menu for a team of judges at Ridgeway Academy..

Each finalist chose their mum as their 'hero' and designed their three-course menu and drink with her in mind.

Tommy produced a main course of venison, new potatoes with wild chives and crème fraiche and blackberry sauce. He also made a mushroom soup, mixed berry and chocolate dessert and lemonade.

The other finalists were Sophie Rehman from Peartree Primary, who presented a smooth and light fruit smoothie, Watchlytes Primary pupil Hayden White, who impressed the judges with his creamy leek and potato soup and Luke Johnson from Homerswood Primary, who served a beautifully presented sticky clementine pudding.

Young Chef winner Tommy Blackwell from St Michael's Woolmer Green VA C of E School. - Credit: The Food Teacher

Tommy's teacher Claire Woods said" “From start to finish the process of the Young Chef award was a brilliant experience for the children. They loved learning new skills and preparing a variety of different foods. As a teacher having completed the awards for three years I find the project well resourced and very organised and I thoroughly enjoy the experience. We are already signed up for next year!”

Judges included chef Harry Lomas, head of culinary at Wembley Stadium, Coral and John Walton, both former presidents of Welwyn Garden City Rotary Club, and TV chef Patti Sloley.

Harry said he was so impressed with the skills, creativity and dishes prepared by the children that choosing a winner was a real challenge.

“All the children were fantastic and many of the dishes I would add to my menus at Wembley. It was a challenge finding a winner but Tommy stood out for the quality of his food and the balance on the plate.”

Coral added: “Welwyn Garden City RC were only too pleased to grab the opportunity of supporting The Food Teacher and their excellent work by judging at the event. For the last 30 years we have organised a local heat of the Rotary Young Chef competition for secondary age students and this is a perfect complement to that. We hope to see these finalists competing in the Rotary event in a couple of years.”

Sarah Mitcherson, headteacher of Ridgeway Academy, who have been huge supporters of the awards for the last three years, said: “Ridgeway Academy was delighted to host the final of the Welwyn Hatfield Young Chef of the Year. Congratulations to the winner Tommy and to all the finalists.”

Sports centre manager Ross Goodship added: “It is amazing to see the young people cook with so much passion and energy. It is brilliant that so many children have had this opportunity, which is only made possible by The Food Teacher, their classroom teachers and WGC Rotary Club. We hope to host the event for many years to come.”

Katharine Tate from The Food Teacher added: “Teaching children the importance of food for their health is essential and this challenge provides that opportunity within a practical, purposeful and engaging context. The focus and pride on the children’s faces throughout the afternoon was priceless and we look forward to organising the 2023 event in the summer term with 3 schools across Welwyn Hatfield already signed up to take part.”

For further information about this award, for recipes to try at home and for information about the Younger (ages 6-7) and Youngest (ages 3+) Chef programmes visit youngchefoftheyear.com/