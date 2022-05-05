Charity yoga class backing Ukrainian refugees and their pets

A special yoga class is taking place to raise money for a Welwyn Garden City charity that supports Ukrainian refugees and their pets.

Oak House Studio and Therapies, located at Hatfield House, will be hosting the class to support Helping the Pets of Ukraine, which was set up in partnership with AMA Dog Rescue.

The class will be held on Sunday, May 22, from 9.30-10.30am, and costs £10 per person.

AMA Dog Rescue is sending vital aid and pet supplies for refugees and their animals temporarily housed in a Romanian hotel, just 20 miles from the Ukrainian border. Refugees are staying here while they await papers and visas so they can travel on to neighbouring countries. It costs £1,500 to send one HGV containing vital aid to refugees and their pets.

The dog rescue is sending vital aid and pet supplies for refugees and their animals that are temporarily housed in a Romanian hotel, just twenty miles from the Ukrainian border. - Credit: AMA Dog Rescue

Julie Sims, co-founder of AMA Dog Rescue said: “The hotel is giving the refugees a safe space to decompress while they look to move on to their next destination. Many have travelled for days with young children and animals, so when they arrive at the hotel, we are working to ensure they have everything they need until they move on to their next destination.”

Hatfield residents and Oak House Studio owners Keeley and Graham Clarke heard about this initiative and offered to host the fundraising class.

Keeley said: “Our hearts break for all the families and pets that are fleeing this conflict, we desperately want to help in some way. When we heard about the fantastic work Helping the Pets of Ukraine are doing to get aid over, we thought that a yoga class would be a fantastic fundraiser, where people would have the chance to unwind and take in the beautiful setting of Hatfield House, while raising money for a good cause.”

People can buy tickets on www.theoak-house.co.uk or email info@theoak-house.co.uk .

Those that cannot attend the class but would still like donate, can go to https://gofund.me/b0fcbdbe or buy items from their Amazon Wishlist Amazon.co.uk .



