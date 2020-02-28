Advanced search

Coronavirus: Hatfield warehouse allows staff to return to work after 'extensive investigations'

PUBLISHED: 13:57 29 February 2020

The Yodel delivery company is located at Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Archant.

The Yodel delivery company is located at Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Archant.

A Hatfield warehouse has allowed staff to return to work from Italy after 'extensive investigations' on coronavirus.

Some employees from Yodel visited northern Italy last weekend, where outbreaks of the virus have occurred, but were allowed to return to work.

Steve Garelick, who represents workers at the distribution company as the GMB union organiser, said: "As a precautionary measure our representative advised members did not attend work on full pay until further information from the government could be obtained by the company.

"Following extensive investigations, Yodel allowed our members to return late this week.

"GMB has a duty to protect workers in all work places and we are also concerned workers are not denied pay by employers who choose to send workers home for precautionary reasons in relation to Covid-19.

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.

"We are keen to make sure public services, business and industry are not damaged by unnecessary closures or false information."

Yodel has been contacted for a comment but are yet to respond.

