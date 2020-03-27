Union welcomes Hatfield warehouse company’s u-turn on sacking security staff

The Yodel delivery company is located at Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Archant. Archant

A Hatfield warehouse has reversed its decision to sack its security staff according to a union.

GMB, which represents the logistics sector, has welcomed the decision by Yodel to halt its cost cutting measures.

It accused Yodel on Wednesday of trying to replace current security staff, who had a license, with lower paid non-licensed staff.

Steve Garelick, GMB London regional organiser, said: “It seems Yodel have joined the ranks of companies who feel that Covid-19 has given them a licence to do as they wish with workers lives.”

But on Thursday, the union said Yodel has u-turned on that decision.

Mr Garelick said: “GMB London welcome this decision by Yodel senior managers to reverse the decision of the local management in Hatfield to sack staff and cut costs.

“In this time of national health emergency it is essential that the company and GMB follow good industrial relations practices to ensure that Yodel can deal with all the pressures that arise at this time.”

The union has also called on Yodel to make sure its couriers are risk assessed for personal protective clothing and social distancing.

He said “GMB and the members recognise that these couriers are providing an important service to the public at this time of public health emergency.

“Like for other sectors there is an urgent need for risk assessment on how to safely operate necessary social distancing and how rates need to be revised in the light of the impact on delivery times and remuneration plus the issuing of sanitisers, gloves, masks etc.

“Unlike other parcels delivery firms Yodel seem to have taken a position that couriers have no real voice and no mechanism for engagement as a group.

“Rates have not been revised as per other firms in the sector and no personal protective equipment has been issued.

“Yodel owe it to the safety of the public they are serving as well as that of their own staff to deal with this as a matter of urgency.”

Yodel was contacted by the WHT on Wednesday and on Thursday but has yet to receive a formal response.