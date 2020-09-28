Hatfield Yodel could take strike action after pay rise rejection

After Yodel staff rejected a pay rise in Hatfield and across several depots, including Borehamwood and Waltham Cross, their union is considering strike action.

The delivery company expressed “disappointment” that two unions – USDAW, representing shop floor workers, and GMB, representing drivers, – said no to a two-year deal starting from July 2020 to June 2022, which would have meant staff getting a two per cent increase in the first year and a 1.5 per cent increase in the second year.

Mike Hancox, chief executive officer for Yodel said: “We are keen to reward our staff for their valued service, and are disappointed that USDAW and the GMB have rejected our offer of an above inflation pay rise. We urge both unions to reconsider the offer and not to take industrial action.”

Steve Garelick, GMB London regional officer said: “Our members at Yodel say they deserve financial recognition for the service and the commitment they have provided during the pandemic when they too faced contracting the virus. Delivery drivers are also front-line workers who have provided a service that has been very much in demand, helping many businesses of all sizes to stay in profit because of online sales during the pandemic.

“The rejection of the pay offer by our members at Yodel depots across the country is a clear indication that they are not happy with what has been offered.

“Considering Yodels recent growth in-home delivery using a network of couriers who must find their own cover, ensuring further huge income during the pandemic, we are shocked at this derisory offer.”

GMB is now calling on the management to ask the trade unions again before staff consider a further ballot on whether to take strike action.

The union also cites the rise in online delivery in light of the pandemic, which it thinks workers should benefit from.

Yodel has recently called for more than 300 drivers to meet the demand before Christmas.

Mr Garelick added: “The company’s CFO Ben Mitchell speaks of recent successes but does not seem willing to pass this on to those staff who make the magic happen. For our members there is not even enough change for the chippy.”

It is unclear if strike will go ahead or if there will be a renegotiation of wages.