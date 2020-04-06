Hatfield delivery company to help feed the NHS alongside Tesco and Absolute Taste
PUBLISHED: 16:17 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 06 April 2020
Archant
A delivery company based in Hatfield has formed an alliance of businesses with Tesco and Absolute Taste to feed NHS workers during the next three months.
Starting today, Yodel will deliver food through Salute the NHS with meals made from food and ingredients supplied by Tesco and prepared by Absolute Taste.
Mike Hancox, chief executive at Yodel said: “We’re doing everything we can to keep the country moving during this unprecedented time and our colleagues across the business feel honoured to be able to support such a worthy cause.
“We are tremendously grateful for everything that the NHS is doing, and it is a privilege to be able to support workers.
“Producing and distributing meals to the NHS frontline will require careful planning and a collaborative effort from all the partners involved, and we’re confident we have the right team in place to do it.”
For more, go to salutethenhs.org
