Workers criticise Hatfield Yodel and Woolmer Green DHL COVID-19 protections

Workers have criticised Yodel and DHL over COVID-19 safety concerns. Picture: Supplied/GMB. Archant

Two warehouse delivery companies, one based in Welham Green, DHL, and the other in Hatfield, Yodel, have been criticised by their workers.

Yodel is based in Hatfield and has been accussed of inadequate worker protection by GMB. Picture: GMB. Yodel is based in Hatfield and has been accussed of inadequate worker protection by GMB. Picture: GMB.

One DHL worker shared a picture with the Welwyn Hatfield Times of empty sanitiser, while another said there is no soap in the bathrooms.

A Hatfield worker has also previously got in touch with this newspaper over his concerns about safety. Him and another of his colleagues said workers have also been told that their hours are reducing but will have to either take time off as holiday or not be paid for shifts.

Similarly, GMB – which represents the logistics sector – has criticised Yodel in Hatfield for lack of measures to ensure worker safety.

Steve Garelick, GMB London regional organiser, said hand sanitiser is being dished out with no place to put it, so staff are bringing in their own containers to put it in. There is also no social distancing maintained, access to the site has been done with thumbs or pen, staff are still eating meals in close proximity and shifts are changed at short notice.

The hand sanitiser station at DHL. Picture: Supplied. The hand sanitiser station at DHL. Picture: Supplied.

Yodel has said that they have increased the amount of protective measures with hand sanitizer, gloves and cleaning products.

A spokesperson for Yodel commented: “We have also instructed all of our staff and colleagues to follow social distancing practices as stated in the government’s advice and we have introduced measures to support this.

“Our primary concern as a business is the welfare of our colleagues, clients and customers.”

DHL said staff are being briefed daily at the Welham Green site. A spokeswoman for DHL said: “The safety of our employees and customers is paramount.”

They added they have hand sanitiser stations throughout and people are asked if they have symptoms and if so are told to self-isolate.

“Shifts and breaks are now staggered, with hazard tape used to demarcate muster points, the transport desk and security huts.

“Canteen hours have been amended with a limit of one person per table, and the cleaning schedule upgraded to include regular sanitising of all touch points including tables, vending machines and microwaves.

“A new cab cleaning process has also been implemented and chairs removed from meetings rooms to comply with social distancing regulation.”