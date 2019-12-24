Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: May

PUBLISHED: 11:58 27 December 2019

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

Archant

In May, council elections took place which saw the Conservatives lose their majority in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Gosling Sports Hall's future was secured and even more elections took place as Welwyn Garden City's Barbara Gibson became an MEP for the East of England.

Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street viewGosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

All ten of the county's district and borough councils held elections on May 3, with different councils electing a third of all new council members.

The Lib Dem gained four seats in Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council causing the Conservatives to lose their majority.

Labour lost its overall control of Hatfield Town Council after losing three seats, while the Conservatives gained two on the night.

In the Conservative dominated Hertsmere Borough Council, Labour manage to gain two seats in one of Potters Bar's wards.

Barbara Gibson is a MEP for the East of England. Picture: Supplied.Barbara Gibson is a MEP for the East of England. Picture: Supplied.

You may also want to watch:

Overall the Lib Dems were able to pick up three seats in Hertsmere and four in Welwyn Hatfield, accumulating a total of an additional 36 seats across six councils.

Gosling Sports Hall's closure had been announced on Christmas Eve in 2018, but in May, GLL - the group which runs Gosling Sports Park - announced that the sports hall and squash courts will continue to operate for up to five years. Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps, who was heavily involved in helping save the sports hall, said at the time: "I was delighted to play my part in this collaborative effort between local people who are passionate about the place we live and the facilities that serve our community."

Welwyn Hatfield's Barbara Gibson was elected as a Member of the European Parliament for the Lib Dems on May 26. She took the role on in addition to her county council role as represntative for Welwyn Hatfield.

Draft Local Plan proposed allocaions and sites promoted through the 2019 call for sites. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Council.Draft Local Plan proposed allocaions and sites promoted through the 2019 call for sites. Photo: Welwyn Hatfield Council.

More than 140 extra sites were identified across the Welwyn Hatfield borough in order to help meet future housing needs in the area.

These sites were revealed in response to the government-appointed inspector, Melvyn Middleton, asking the council to go back to the drawing board after calling the previous plan "unsound".

A Boeing jet airliner reportedly came within 20ft of a drone in a near-miss 6,000ft over Potters Bar.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Review of the Year 2019: April brings vandalism, arson and Eastenders stars to Welwyn Hatfield

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City is confirmed to close in 2020. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Bid to stop cross-border crime leads to 70 arrests

More than 70 arrests were made as police targeted the county's motorways.

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: May

The Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats had a good night winning five seats in the 2019 Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections, and it's been a similar story across much of Hertfordshire. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

Jordan makes Hanburys pay the penalty as Welwyn Warriors claim victory

Marshalswick Rovers attempt to break through the Forza Watford defence. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Saracens sitting pretty but prepared too for ‘big second half of the season’

Sarah McKenna is expecting a tough 2020 but is still confident of Saracens success. Picture: MAREK DORCIK

Eighth straight win as Welwyn Pegasus fly high over Enfield

Welwyn Pegasus U16 Royals finished 2019 with a 5-2 win over Sporting Club Enfield.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists