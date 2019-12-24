Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield year in review 2019: June

PUBLISHED: 12:02 28 December 2019

Mike Izzard started the project over four years ago. Picture: Mark Lampart

Mike Izzard started the project over four years ago. Picture: Mark Lampart

Archant

In June the Potters Bar Carnival took over the town for a day, a 50-year-old disused railway track was restored, a man and his two brothers were jailed for a £99,000 crime spree and 23-year-old Cameron Hill was fatally stabbed in Hatfield.

Potters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa PagePotters Bar Carnival Procession along Darkes Lane and Mutton Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Melissa Page

In the early hours of June 10, the ambulance service contacted police to report a man had been stabbed at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, Cameron Hill, of North Mymms, sadly died.

Several people have been arrested and charged on suspicion of murder and are due to appear in court in early 2020.

Thousands took to the streets of Potters Bar on June 9 to watch the annual Potters Bar Carnival.

Richard Parker, of Dixons Hill Road in Hatfield, was jailed for 3½ years for his part in a crime spree which saw goods totalling as much as £99,000 stolen. Picture: ERSOURichard Parker, of Dixons Hill Road in Hatfield, was jailed for 3½ years for his part in a crime spree which saw goods totalling as much as £99,000 stolen. Picture: ERSOU

The event featured the popular carnival procession of floats, led by four Young VIPs on a horse and carriage, stalls, fairground rides and live music.

The event raised a total of £5,890 for 31 organisations.

Hatfield-based postman Mike Izzard delivered 30ft of track to the site of the disused Nast Hyde Halt railway station, commemorating 50 years since its closure.

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in the early hours of June 10. Picture: Herts PoliceCameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in the early hours of June 10. Picture: Herts Police

The track originally ran from Hatfield to St Albans city centre and was in operation from 1865 to 1968,

Mike said: "It's been quite emotional to know I've done everything I can do there, I'm chuffed that I've been made to feel so welcome by the community.

"I'm glad that I've been healthy and fit enough to this deliver on time - as postmen always do."

A Hatfield man and his two brothers were sentenced to more than 10 years in jail after a £99,000 crime spree which saw them commit more than 200 offences across the region.

Richard Parker, 32, of Dixons Hill Road in Hatfield, along with brothers Shane, 24, and Wayne, 25 - both of Sandacres Caravan site in Braintree - pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to burgle - they were sentenced to 3½ years each.

And a pet Labrador was rushed to Mimram Vetinary Centre after eating more than 100 grapes, which can be potentially fatal for some dogs.

Pippa, a five-year-old Labrador, managed to make a full recovery after receiving an injection to make her vomit up the 108 grapes she had swallowed.

