Potters Bar theatre open for 'a cuppa and a chat'

PUBLISHED: 11:50 11 January 2020

If you're feeling lonely pop along to the Wyllyotts Theatre in Potters Bar. Picture: HBC/Gail Anderson.

A Potters Bar theatre is inviting residents for a cup of tea and a chat to tackle social isolation.

From Wednesday, January 29 the Wyllyotts Theatre will hold chatter table days during a Wednesday each month in order to combat loneliness.

The scheme, organised by Hertsmere Borough Council in conjunction with InspireAll, is aimed at people of all ages who want to overcome social isolation by being with others.

Research has shown there is a link between loneliness and increased risk of dementia, heart disease and depression, so sometimes just getting out and having a friendly chat can make a big difference.

With this in mind HBC, taking inspiration from Team Herts Volunteering's Reach Out project, began its own scheme.

Portfolio holder for leisure, health and culture, Cllr Caroline Clapper, said: "January can be a hard month for a lot of people, with the poor weather and short days.

"If you're feeling lonely, the time of year can make it even more difficult to overcome a sense of isolation and not being connected to others.

"The Chatter Table is a little ray of light intended to help bring people together for an hour or so. Everyone is welcome, no matter what your circumstances.

"Whether you are an older person who fancies getting out of the house, a new parent in need of some conversation or a person who is new to the area and keen to meet others, we would love to see you there."

Chatter Table will be running from 10.30am until midday on Wednesday, January 29, February 12, March 11 and, April 22.

After the Chatter Table, you can also stay at the Wyllyotts Theatre's for its 1pm cinema screening.

On the first Wednesday you can see the film Harriet - a thrilling biopic about American abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who escaped the plantation where she had been a slave and joined the anti-slavery movement in Philadelphia.

To find out more about Chatter Table, please contact the council's community engagement and performance officer Pam Cousins on pam.cousins@hertsmere.gov.uk or call 020 8207 7801.

For more information about upcoming cinema screenings call Wyllyotts Box Office on 01707 645005 or email wyllyotts.reception@inspireall.com.

