POLL: Will you take the coronavirus vaccine?

PUBLISHED: 11:09 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 20 November 2020

Would you take a coronavirus vaccine? Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay

As major trials continue on several coronavirus vaccines, we want to know whether you would be happy to receive this preventative treatment.

Scientists believe vaccines will be perfectly safe by the time they reach the general public, but that doesn’t mean everybody would be happy to receive a jab.

We want to build up a picture of what the opinion is locally, including the main reasons why people might not want to take the vaccine.

