Garden livery company 'enthralled' by visit to Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation
A City of London livery company dating back to 1345 has visited Welwyn Garden City to learn more about the outstanding planning of the town.
Members of the Worshipful Company of Gardeners also explored the importance of horticulture and landscaping to Ebenezer Howard’s vision.
Hosted by Peter Waine, the Master of the Gardeners’ Livery, and chair of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation, the livery men and women enjoyed talks about the history of the town and the Centenary Foundation’s City of Trees project.
They were also treated to guided tours including the Centenary Garden, Sherrardspark wood and trees near the town centre.
A highlight of the day was the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the planting of a young oak tree on the campus and Peter’s contribution to the success of the town’s centenary celebrations.
You may also want to watch:
Peter Waine said: "I wanted this group of eminent horticulturalists and representatives of the City of London to visit, enjoy and be introduced to this hidden gem of a garden city. They were duly enthralled, and some have already started to plan a return visit!"
Most Read
- 1 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
- 2 Free gift card when you park in Welwyn Garden City this summer
- 3 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
- 4 'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city' - warning over development plans for Broadwater Road
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 Roll up! Roll up! Hatfield goes to the circus!
- 7 Support for Bukayo Saka continues as youth football team delivers shirt to England's Euro 2020 star
- 8 From Hertfordshire to the Strictly dancefloor: 7 Strictly Come Dancing contestant from the county
- 9 Do you remember when Grange Hill was filmed in Hatfield?
- 10 When is Team GB cycling star Laura Kenny in action at Tokyo 2020 Olympics?