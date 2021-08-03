Garden livery company 'enthralled' by visit to Welwyn Garden City

Published: 4:42 PM August 3, 2021

Peter Waine, Master of the Worshipful Company of Gardeners 2021-2022 and Chair of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation with Nick Evans, project leader for the Centenary Woodland Garden - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation

A City of London livery company dating back to 1345 has visited Welwyn Garden City to learn more about the outstanding planning of the town.

Members of the Worshipful Company of Gardeners also explored the importance of horticulture and landscaping to Ebenezer Howard’s vision.

Hosted by Peter Waine, the Master of the Gardeners’ Livery, and chair of the Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation, the livery men and women enjoyed talks about the history of the town and the Centenary Foundation’s City of Trees project.

The livery company visited Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Welwyn Garden City Centenary Foundation

They were also treated to guided tours including the Centenary Garden, Sherrardspark wood and trees near the town centre.

A highlight of the day was the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the planting of a young oak tree on the campus and Peter’s contribution to the success of the town’s centenary celebrations.

You may also want to watch:

Peter Waine said: "I wanted this group of eminent horticulturalists and representatives of the City of London to visit, enjoy and be introduced to this hidden gem of a garden city. They were duly enthralled, and some have already started to plan a return visit!"